Company Targeting Minnesota For Expansion And Looking For Franchise Owners

If you’ve always wanted to own your own business, this could be the opportunity you’ve been waiting for.

“PuroClean”, who calls themselves “The Paramedics of Property Damage” are looking to expand into St. Cloud and Minneapolis. The company says they’re looking for multi-unit franchise owners who will take on the company's mission of unparalleled customer service and offer a high-level quality of work.

“Puroclean” officials say that between the two markets, they believe that ten new territories can be developed. One of the main reasons their data leads them to feel this way is that the areas are densely populated which means there’s a good number of potential residential and commercial customers.

The company has been in business for over 20 years, and they say they won numerous awards last year alone in the restoration and remediation industry. “

“PuroClean” says that Minnesota is an area that is prone to natural disasters which another reason they feel making the move to Minneapolis and St. Cloud makes sense.

Their specialties are water damage remediation, fire and smoke damage mitigation, mold removal, and bio-hazard clean-up services for both commercial and residential needs. “PuroClean” features over 450 franchise locations in North America.

If you have an interest in becoming a franchisee for “PuroClean”, you can learn about their company online at purocleanfranchise.com, or call and speak to someone toll free at 1-800-775-7876.

“PuroClean” is seeking the right individuals or companies to develop a partnership with. This could be a great opportunity if you have a construction company to add a new branch of service to your company.

With the turn of another year coming, this could be a turn for you into a new career path for 2024.