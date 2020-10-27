Company Names St. Cloud MN’s Top STEM City

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud has been determined to be Minnesota’s top city for science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) by Insurify, an insurance rate comparison website.

Insurify says the ranking process used the company's database of two million insurance applications, along with public and private data, to determine which cities have the highest proportion of residents in STEM-based careers. Other data focused on colleges and graduate schools with the best programs in STEM, and the best cities for women in tech according to personal finance. Researchers calculated a composite score for each city, and the city in each state with the highest score was chosen the winner.

The company says the award is designed to recognize St. Cloud and 49 other cities that "demonstrate exceptional dedication to science, technology, engineering, and math," which they say are "foundational to public health and safety."

To learn more, and see a list of other cities on the list, visit Insurify's website.