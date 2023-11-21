Commission Picking 5 Finalists for MN State Flag and Seal

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A state commission is expected to pick five finalists for the new Minnesota flag and seal Tuesday from a list of more than 26 hundred designs.

The Minnesota Historical Society's David Kelliher says there's been of ton of interest in this process:

"We have received about three thousand comments. You will have an opportunity to look through those as you're reviewing the submissions and making your selections for the next round. So please take those into account."

Commission member Lauren Bennett McGinty of Explore Minnesota says she had some help reviewing the more than two thousand submissions:

"...decided to invite a handful of friends over and I hooked up the flag website to the nicest T-V we had and we all kind of went through them together and it was like my own personal public comment session."

The 13-member committee will pick the winning flag and seal in mid-December and submit them to the Minnesota Legislature by January 1st.

Kelliher says Minnesota's new flag has received extensive state and national media coverage including an inquiry from Newsweek magazine.

The designs include loons, the north star, pine trees, lakes, fish, blue sky, and the outline of Minnesota.