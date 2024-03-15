Comment Period Extended in Princeton/Baldwin Twp. Dispute

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - An Administrative Law Judge has extended the public comment period in the dispute between the City of Princeton, Minnesota, and Baldwin Township.

Officials in Baldwin Township have petitioned the state for permission to be incorporated into a city. They say the incorporation is necessary to maintain the rural nature of the township.

Meanwhile, the city of Princeton wants to annex the township and claims the request is an effort to deny that annexation.

Based on the level of public interest and involvement, the judge has extended the public comment period until March 22nd.

To submit your comments:

All comments should include the docket number of the case: OAH 71-0330-39760.

Email comments to star.holman@state.mn.us

Mail comments to Office of Administrative Hearings, Attn: Star Holman – MBAU Administrator, P.O. Box 64620, St. Paul, Minnesota 55164-0620

Deliver the comments personally to the Office of Administrative Hearings, Attn: Star Holman – MBAU Administrator, 600 Robert Street North, St. Paul, Minnesota 55101

While interested residents have until March 22nd to submit comments, Baldwin Township and the City of Princeton officials have until April 19th to file post-hearing filings.