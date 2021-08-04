Collegeville Orchards Announces August Opening Date

Get ready for fall yall! Central Minnesota's beloved Collegeville Orchards will be opening for the season on Friday, August 27. They're nestled quietly in the hills of Collegeville surrounded by nature.

This place is a fall lover's dream. They've got fresh apples from the orchard you can buy from their country store and a small pumpkin patch where you can pick 'em yourself. Pumpkins won't be available for picking until the last week in September.

The country store sells a variety of local products ranging from blueberry muffin mix and biscuits to garden salsas and honey.

Collegeville Orchards typically offers wagon rides for a fee that'll take you through the apple orchard every weekend from noon to 4 p.m. Tickets are $3 per person. According to their website, "tractor wagon rides this year are restricted to family groups."

There's also a free petting zoo for the kids. It'll be open the same hours as the country store. In 2020, guests were not able to feed the animals due to COVID. However, the orchard says they hope to bring it back this year.

Pumpkin painting is available for people on the weekends and weekdays upon request. It's $3 to paint a pumpkin, which includes a small pumpkin.

It's a great place to take family photos or update your Instagram page. They've got plenty of photo opportunities and selfie stations throughout the orchard. Their annual fall festival features live music, too!

And, if you're just in the mood for a beautiful fall walk, they've got you covered there too. You're invited to walk through the apple orchard and enjoy the view.

They're open seven days a week Labor Day Weekend through October from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

