Colleen Fisk, 81, Hartford, WI formerly of Royalton

April 3, 1942 - February 10, 2023

Colleen Fisk, 81-year-old resident of Hartford, WI formerly of Royalton, MN died February 10 in Hartford, WI. A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, February 25 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton with Father Greg Sauer officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 A.M. until the hour of the service on Saturday, February 25 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton.

Colleen Francis Balling was born on April 3, 1942 in Heron Lake, MN to the late Louis and Lucille “Tillie” (Radel) Balling-Bultman. She grew up in the Heron Lake area where she attended school. Colleen was united in marriage to Glenn Robert Fisk on May 2, 1959 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Windom, MN. The couple were blessed with four children, Kenneth, Jeffrey, Laurel and Nancy. The couple lived in the following towns throughout their marriage; Windom, Jeffers, Cambridge, Mora, Waite Park, Rice and finally settling in Royalton, MN. She worked at Fingerhut in St. Cloud, as truck driver and a housewife. Colleen enjoyed sewing, crocheting and gardening.

She will be forever beloved by her daughters, Laurel (Don) Dubbin, Nancy (Harold) Waddell; sons, Kenneth and Jeffrey Fisk; nine grandchildren; nineteen great-grandchildren; siblings, Carroll (Vickie) Balling of Royalton, MN and Mark (Lana) Balling of Penguilly, MN.

Colleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glenn; two sisters and six brothers.

Honorary Pallbearers will be: Laurel Dubbin.

