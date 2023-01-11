Cold Spring Officials Approve Pay Increase for Snow Plow Drivers

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The recent snowfall has put a strain on the Cold Spring Public Works Department.

Public Works Director Jon Stueve says they've struggled finding enough part-time snow plow drivers in recent weeks.

We're running into issues with the plow driver's we've hired this year, due to work schedules or medical conditions. People are just not available and we are running pretty short handed right now.

During Tuesday night's meeting, Stueve asked the council's permission to advertise for more part-time plow drivers, with an increase in hourly pay.

Stueve says their part-time pay scale of $18.89 per hour isn't attracting many new applicants with surrounding communities offering more.

A lot of the neighboring towns like Wakefield Township or Collegeville Township, they have a lot of part-time drivers coming in and they are paying them $25 per hour.

After a short discussion, the council approved the request to advertise for more part-time snow plow drivers, at an increase pay scale of $20.90 per hour.