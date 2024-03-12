Cold Spring Man Pleads Guilty to Sexually Abusing Young Girl

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A Cold Spring man accused of sexually assaulting a girl when she was as young as 10-years-old has pleaded guilty.

Forty-two-year-old Hector Medina Acosta has pleaded guilty to a felony charge of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under 13-years-old.

Court records show Medina Acosta assaulted the girl between 2013 and 2015 when they lived together. The girl said Medina Acosta touched her inappropriately several times during that time.

Investigators spoke with Medina Acosta who allegedly admitted to groping the girl and that he moved out because of issues with his wife and to remove himself from the victim so nothing further would happen.

Medina Acosta will be sentenced on June 17th.

