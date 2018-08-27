Cold Spring Looks for New Ideas to Improve its Community

COLD SPRING -- The city of Cold Spring is bringing in an expert to help figure out new ways to improve their community.

The Cold Spring Economic Development Authority applied to get a four-day visit from a nationally renowned community development specialist, Deb Brown .

The Initiative Foundation will be funding the visit. Brown will be in Cold Spring from September 14 through September 18. Brown will be hosting an Embedded Community Experience. The project is designed to create an "Idea Friendly" way to help the Cold Spring community thrive. The "Idea Friendly" theme is: Gather Your Town, Build Connections and Take Small Steps.

Brown will be meeting with different community organizations, business owners and residents during her visit. She says she wants to learn what they would like to see in their town.

"It's not about me, it's about your town. I don't propose to know what you might need or want. I know every town is different and we do share some similarities. We will get to the bottom of what you want and how to go about it."

A final report on Brown's visit will be presented September 18. The time and location of the presentation have yet to be determined.

After the Embedded Community Experience is completed the city will be able to use that information for grant funding requests.

For more information on Brown's visit, reach out to Cold Spring City Administrator Brigid Murphy at city hall.