Cold Spring Leaders, Residents Sign Community Policing Agreement

COLD SPRING -- Members of the Cold Spring Police Department, city officials and residents gathered earlier this week to sign their community policing agreement.

Police Chief Jason Blum says the agreement was inspired by the St. Cloud and Stearns County agreements, but modified to fit their community.

Our community has never had an agreement like this on paper before and adapted it to fit our community. A lot of the stuff we do has just become status quo within law enforcement. I don't know of agencies our size in central Minnesota has done something like this.

Blum says some of areas of focus were on the hiring process, and consent searches.

He says this process sparked some great conversation between the community and law enforcement.

Blum says now that the document has been signed they plan to conduct yearly reviews of the agreement.