Cold Spring House Fire Under Investigation

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- Fire crews responded to a house fire near Cold Spring Tuesday.

The incident happened just before 1:00 p.m. in the 22000 block of Great Northern Drive in Wakefield Township.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the homeowner, 64-year-old Tom Goebel, called to report his garage had started on fire.

Fire crews arrived on scene to find the house fully engulfed with flames. Authorities say Goebel was still in the home and was brought to a neighbors for safety.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.