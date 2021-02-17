Cold Spring Awarded $4 Million in State Funds to Update Water System

COLD SPRING – Cold Spring is gearing up to break ground on a large-scale water infrastructure project with the help of a $4 million grant from the State of Minnesota.

The project is one of 12 to receive funding from the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority (PFA), announced by the Department of Employment and Economic Development on Wednesday.

The Cold Spring water system project will include improvements to the city’s wastewater treatment facility, water distribution system and wells.

The project has been the planning stage for several years. City Administrator Brigid Murphy says the community actually received the $4 million grant about three years ago, but is now ready to use the funds to begin construction in April.

“The reason (the grant) is being announced now is because we finally have enough of the design documents and everything ready to go,” Murphy said. “We were finally able to fill out all of the agreement documents that PFA needed.”

“So, now the money is finally accessible,” she added.

The project will also receive support from nearly $2.3 million in funding from the city of Cold Spring.