Coborn’s Partners With Swedish Company for New Salad Bars

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Coborn's Incorporated is partnering with a company to bring a new salad bar to some of its stores.

Picadeli will have new high-tech salad bars at Coborn's in Sauk Rapids and Cash Wise in Waite Park.

The new salad bars are part of a pilot program in the region, which is expected to expand to additional stores later this year. Picadeli offers elevated options including plant-based proteins, grains, seafood, and seasonal specialties.

The Swedish-based company says they consistently rotate menu items for new options and seasonal favorites. Salad bar offerings typically cost around $8 per salad.

The salad bars will also be available in Coborn's grocery on Cooper Avenue in St. Cloud and on Pine Cone Road in Sartell by mid-April.

