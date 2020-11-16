Coborn’s, Inc. to Provide Free COVID-19 Vaccines

ST. CLOUD – Coborn’s will offer the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge to customers once it becomes publicly available.

The St. Cloud-based company Monday announced it has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to distribute the approved vaccination at all Coborn’s, Cash Wise and Marketplace pharmacy locations, free of charge.

“Once the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed, our pharmacy staff will partake in the necessary training to ensure the safe administration of the vaccine, as well as educating our patients about the process,” said Lynn Young, Director of Pharmacy Operations for Coborn’s.

“With a vaccination release forthcoming, we will share available information with all our customers and the communities we serve regarding timing and distribution once that detail is finalized and available,” added Dennis Host, Vice President of Marketing for Coborn’s.

There’s no exact timeline on when a COVID-19 vaccine will be approved and distributed.

The Minnesota Department of Health Sunday reported 7,444 new cases of COVID-19 statewide. To date, more than 231,018 Minnesotans have contracted the virus, with 179,614 people no longer in quarantine.