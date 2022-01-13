Coborn’s Inc. Announces New President

ST. CLOUD -- Coborn's Incorporated has announced a new president.

Chief Operating Officer Dave Meyer has been named president, in addition to continuing his role of COO.

He is just the second president in the 101-year history of the company from outside the Coborn family.

Chris Coborn will continue to lead the company as chairman and CEO.

Meyer will oversee store operations, human resources, fresh and center store merchandising, and marketing.