Coborn’s Delivers, Pick-Up Service Growing Significantly

SAUK RAPIDS -- Social distancing due to the coronavirus has made grocery delivery services more popular than ever.

Coborn's Incorporated spokeswoman Emily Coborn says right now their Coborn's Delivers service is available in the St. Cloud metro area from their store on Pine Cone Road in Sartell, and they'll be expanding their delivery service soon.

Next week what we're actually starting as well is a pilot partnership with Door Dash so that we can offer delivery in additional markets, including in Albertville and in the St. Cloud area by doing it out of our Waite Park Cashwise store as well as Cashwise on the east side of St. Cloud.

Coborn says all of their stores have the option for you to order online and then pick up your groceries at the store.

She says both the delivery and the pick-up options have grown significantly since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

She says they are experimenting with an employee shopping for two orders at a time to make it more efficient and keep up with demand.

Coborn says they are continuing to hire at all of their store locations across the region.

