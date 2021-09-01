ST. CLOUD -- Did your home sustain damage in the recent storms?

The Central Minnesota Builders Association is reminding you to do your research before hiring a contractor.

After the storms, fly-by-night solicitors are likely to traveling around neighborhoods offering quick repairs at cheap prices.

CMBA Executive Director Wanda Schroeder says be sure to use qualified, local, licensed contractors for repairs.

License contractors know what permits are needed for each community, and how to make sure the job gets done correctly. Property owners have a right to know whether or not a contractor is licensed to do work in Minnesota.

Sartell officials sent a news release reminding residents about getting the proper permitting before the work can begin. Permit applications can be found at City Hall or on the city's website.

The city says when applying for a building permit you will also need schedule an inspection to make sure the work performed is up to code.

If you have any questions you can contact your local City Hall or by calling The Central Minnesota Builders Association at 320-251-4382.