Clearwater Owner’s Horse, Zandon is Kentucky Derby Favorite

The Kentucky Derby odds were determined this week and Zandon is 3 to 1 odds to win the race. That makes Zandon the favorite. Zandon is owned by Jeff Drown and Jill Vouk-Drown from Clearwater, Minnesota. Epicenter has the 2nd best odds at 7-2 with Messier at 8-1 and White Abarrio at 10-1. The 2022 Kentucky Derby post time is 5:57 p.m. (CT) Saturday May 7.

Jeff Drown has owned race horses for 21 years and this will be his first horse participating in the derby. Drown says he bought Zandon 2 years ago, broke him in South Carolina and then Zandon was trained by Chad Brown in New York. Flavien Prat is Zandon's jockey and is 1 for 4 in the Derby. He won with Country House in 2019.

The Whitehorse in St. Cloud will be hosting a viewing party from 3-6 p.m. May 7. Owner Jackie Lee says they will have Derby themed Lunch and Dinner specials, Mint Juleps and a specialty Drink named after Zandon. They will have prizes for best hat, and other door prizes.