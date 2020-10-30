Clearview, Lincoln Moving to Distance Learning

ST. CLOUD -- Two St. Cloud schools will be switching to distance learning until at least the middle of next month.

The St. Cloud Area School District announced Friday that students at Lincoln Elementary School will be going to distance learning starting Monday.

Earlier this week, the district moved Clearview Elementary School to distance learning to allow for increased focus on contact tracing, cleaning, and risk analysis. Now, students at both schools will not return to their regular hybrid learning model until November 16th.

The decision follows new guidance released by the Minnesota Department of Health, Minnesota Department of Education, and Stearns County health officials. Districts are now asked to consider the impact of COVID-19 on the local community, district, and individual schools in addition to the county health data.

The district says 18 percent of Clearview’s and 16 percent of Lincoln's licensed staff, non-licensed staff, and students are currently in quarantine due to positive cases, exposures, or symptoms.

As always, grab and go meals can be picked up at any elementary school from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. and parents who are considered essential workers are eligible to receive childcare through the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota.