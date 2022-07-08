Clear Lake Man Charged With Soliciting a Child for Sex

ST. CLOUD -- A Clear Lake man faces felony charges of soliciting a child for sex after he allegedly got caught in an online sting by undercover police.

Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Wilson is charged with three felonies involving electronic communications and sexual conduct with a child.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County, an undercover officer with the Central Minnesota Human Trafficking Task Force was posing as a 15-year-old girl when Wilson made contact.

The officer said the conversation switched to texting and quickly turned sexual.

Wilson is accused of describing sex acts to whom he thought was a 15-year-old girl, asking for pictures of her, and sending sexual pictures of himself.

Get our free mobile app

Court records show Wilson asked for her address and set up a time to meet. Police say when Wilson showed up at the address they provided, he was arrested and his cell phone was seized.

LOOK: The top holiday toys from the year you were born With the holiday spirit in the air, it’s the perfect time to dive into the history of iconic holiday gifts. Using national toy archives and data curated by The Strong from 1920 to today, Stacker searched for products that caught hold of the public zeitgeist through novelty, innovation, kitsch, quirk, or simply great timing, and then rocketed to success.

KEEP READING: Here are 6 foods from your cookout that could harm your dog