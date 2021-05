June 3, 1929 - May 17, 2021

Clayton U. Plante age 91 of Little Falls passed away May 17, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Friday, June 11 at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Little Falls.

Burial will be held at the Minnesota Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the start of the service at the church on Friday.