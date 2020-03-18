Classic Games This Week On WJON’s “Hang Up and Listen”

With all sports on a temporary hiatus, WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" will re-air classic games from the past few seasons. The series started on Tuesday with Apollo's win over Alexandria in the Section 8AAA boys basketball championship game on March 12th, 2020.

On Wednesday, we will revisit Cathedral's 2017 Section 6AA boys basketball championship game against Melrose.

On Thursday, we will listen back to the fourth quarter of Sartell and Apollo's section football battle from 2014.

On Friday, Rocori football takes on Minnehaha Academy for the 2019 state football championship.