Classic Country Music Concert to Help Fight Domestic Violence

LITTLE FALLS -- Hands Of Hope Resource Center is a non-profit organization that has been helping residents of Morrison and Todd counties for several years. And, now you can help them, they are holding a benefit concert this Saturday.

Spokesman Steve Meyer says the organization helps victims of domestic, sexual and general violence.

We'll talk to a community group and we'll have somebody come forward saying, 'this has been going on in my life, can you help us get out of it?", so we do those things.

Meyer says they also do community outreach in schools talking to students about things like cyberbullying and sexting.

It goes all the way on down the line to kindergarten and first grade, what is appropriate touching because sometimes children don't know and it makes a difference.

The benefit concert on Saturday at the Falls Ballroom in Little Falls will feature the music of the Killer Vees playing classic country music. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 and can be bought at the door.