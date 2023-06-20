Clarice Sobania, 84, Little Falls

January 11, 1939 - June 19, 2023

Clarice Sobania, 84-year-old resident of Little Falls passed away on Monday, June 19, at St. Otto’s Care Center in Little Falls.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday.

Burial will be at a later date at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls.

