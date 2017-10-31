Clarice I. Enerson, 93, Sauk Rapids

March 13, 1924 – October 29, 2017

Clarice Ione Enerson, age 93, Sauk Rapids, MN, formerly of Clearwater, MN, died Sunday, October 29, 2017 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 7, 2017 at 2:00 PM at Rejoice Lutheran Church, Clearwater, MN. Visitation will be Monday, November 6, 2017 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home and one hour prior to the services at church on Tuesday. Interment will be in North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN.

Clarice was born March 13, 1924 in Dahlen, North Dakota to Tosten and Ella (Midtmoen) Ellingson. She was a “Rosie the Riveter” during World War II in San Diego, CA. On June 16, 1948 Clarice was united in marriage to Norrin E. Enerson in Dahlen, ND. She was employed as an elementary teacher in North Dakota for more than 20 years. Clarice also had a passion for music and was a church organist in Fordville, ND as well as teaching piano lessons and accompanying various musical groups and individuals. She was a charter member of Rejoice Lutheran Church in Clearwater. Clarice also loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Cathlyn (Clark) Helland of Willmar, MN; Lon (Paula Muggli) Enerson of St. Cloud, MN; Jane (Roger) Wood of Ham Lake, MN; Laurie (Jeff) Hoff of Clear Lake, MN; and Rodney (Jeri Hausmann) Enerson of Andover, MN; brothers, Dennis Ellingson of Golden Valley, MN; and Leland (Judy) Ellingson of Crookston, MN; seven grandchildren, Shane Wood, Sally (Brent Johanson) Wood, Carla (David Hagstrand) Helland, Colette (Mark) Jackson, Dr. Emmy (Ryan) Earp, Charles (Monica) Helland, and Cody Hoff; nine great grandchildren, Avery Guyer, Isaac Jackson, Cameron Earp, Otis Helland, Lucas Jackson, Olivia Earp, Axel Johanson, Elsie Hagstrand and Addison Claire Earp; sisters-in-law, June Ellingson, Betty Jean Ellingson, and Ione Ellingson; brother-in-law, Ron Peterson; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Norrin Enerson on February 13, 2010, sister, Alpha Lundmark, and brothers, Irvin, Omer, Trueman and Clayton Ellingson.