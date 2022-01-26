Clarence M. Walker, 40, St. Cloud

September 25, 1981 – January 24, 2022

Clarence M. Walker, age 40 of St. Cloud died on Monday, January 24, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Jubilee Worship Center, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be from 4:00-7:00 PM on Friday, January 28, 2022 at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud MN and one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday.

Clarence Montgomary Walker was born on September 25, 1981 to Ronald and Mary (Williams) Walker Sr. in Gainesville, FL. Clarence proudly served in the U.S. Army as part of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) in Operation Iraqi Freedom as well as with the 3/187th Infantry Regiment (Rakkasans) and 29th Infantry Division. He attended St. Cloud State University where he earned Associate’s and Bachelor’s Degrees. Clarence worked for Capital One in Fraud investigations and Owned and operated Iron Head Defense, which specialized in MN Permit to Carry Classes, firearm training and self defense training. He was a member of Jubilee Worship Center, Disabled American Veterans ch 9 St. Cloud, National African American Gun Assn., United Stated Concealed Carry Assn, and was a USCCA Certified Firearms Instructor.

Clarence was united in marriage to Stephanie Thielman on August 31, 2018 in St. Cloud, MN. He enjoyed spending time at the gun range, making knives, and being with friends. Clarence’s greatest joy was spending time with family and making memories together through game nights, card nights, movie nights or family gatherings. Clarence was a Child of God and enjoyed worshiping and growing his faith both with his immediate family and his church family. He will be remembered as a kind, caring, generous man with a great sense of humor who was always willing to help anyone he could.

Clarence is survived by his wife, Stephanie; children, Selisa, JayLeonna, Ronin Jace, and Hayden Eli; mother, Mary Walker; siblings, Lawanda (Pat) Wiggns, Sharonda Strong, Ronald Walker Jr., and Kawanis (David) Walker-Brazil; father and mother-in-law Tom (Deb) Thielman; brother-in-law, Chris (April) Thielman; and many other relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family for the children’s education.