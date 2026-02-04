February 11, 1948 - January 29, 2026

Charles Eugene “Chuck” Mohler, 77, of Little Falls, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2026. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Chuck’s humor, generosity, and kindness touched all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 21, 2026 from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, with a Service at 12:00 PM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service, Little Falls Chapel.

Born on February 11, 1948, in Waconia, Minnesota, Chuck was the oldest son of Eugene and Evangeline Mohler. After graduating from Edison High School in northeast Minneapolis, Chuck served his country in the United States Navy from 1967, until his honorable discharge in 1971. A Vietnam War veteran, he carried his service with pride and a deep respect for his fellow servicemen and remained active as a member of the Little Falls American Legion Post 46.

On September 24, 1977, Chuck married the love of his life, Kathy. Their partnership spanned 48 years—years filled with love, devotion, and companionship. Chuck (C1) was a proud and caring father to Chris and Chuck (C2), stepfather to Kari, and grandfather to Jacob and Chuck (C3). His beloved dog Emma, who was never far from his side, also held a special place in his heart. His unconditional love for his family knew no bounds, and his presence in their lives was a source of strength and joy.

Chuck worked hard his entire life. Before retiring, he spent over 20 years working as a Die Setter and Troubleshooter at AirBorn in Little Falls, Minnesota.

If asked to describe Chuck in one word, the most common answers would be: he was funny, kind, giving, loyal, and hardworking. Whether he was dropping by for a visit, helping a friend, telling a joke over a beer, or surprising his family with small acts of kindness, his presence made life brighter for everyone around him. He loved the outdoors and being in nature, particularly fishing, as well as feeding and watching the birds, deer, and other wildlife that would visit his yard daily.

He is survived by his loving wife, Kathy; his children, Christina Mohler and Charles (Jennifer) Mohler, Jr.; his stepdaughter, Kara Fasching; his grandchildren, Jacob Fasching and Charles Mohler, III; his siblings, Shawn Mohler, Roxi Johnson, and Sheryl Williams; and many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Evangeline Mohler; and his brothers, Kelly and Mike Mohler.

Chuck’s life was one of quiet integrity, full of laughter, love, and devotion to those he cared for. He was one-of-a-kind and will be greatly missed.