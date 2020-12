February 17, 1977 - December 2, 2020

Christopher Hamlin, 43, of Little Falls, died Wednesday, December 2 as the result of an automobile accident.

A visitation will be at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service on Thursday, December 10 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a prayer service at 6:30 PM with Gregg Valentine officiating.

Memorials are preferred.