Christmas Weekend Rain Set St. Cloud Records

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - Now we know why no one sings songs about a soggy Christmas.

Since Friday, December 22nd, the St. Cloud area has seen 2.19 inches of rain.

The 1.47 inches that fell on December 24th set a record. Officially, St. Cloud received another .70 of an inch of rain on Christmas Day.

So far this month, the St. Cloud airport has received 3.11 inches of rain and only 2.7 inches of short-lived snow.

The National Weather Service expects a 90% chance of a rain and snow mix for Tuesday, but little or no snow accumulation. Tuesday night and Wednesday call for patchy freezing fog and rain.

For December, St. Cloud is averaging 14 degrees above the average temperature, and, at 3.11 inches, has already set the record for the wettest December on record.

