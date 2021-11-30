Christmas Comes Early for 13 MN National Guard Airmen

ST. PAUL – Minnesota National Guard families will enjoy a special Christmas delivery on Wednesday with the return of 13 Airmen from the 133rd Airlift Wing.

These Airmen return home approximately 60-days earlier than anticipated – and just in time for Christmas.

This team of Security Forces “Defenders” provided base security in Kuwait, assisting with base closure operations following the withdrawal from Afghanistan. They also conducted joint training on Air Base Defense operations during their tour and assisted with evacuating Afghan civilians.

At home, the 133rd Airlift Wing’s Security Forces Squadron has taken the lead in multiple domestic operations in the Twin Cities, providing support to civil authorities during civil unrest.

A handful of members have not told their families, so tomorrow’s return will come as a surprise for some loved ones.

Airmen will arrive at the 133rd Airlift Wing, 631 Minuteman Dr. St. Paul at approximately 9 a.m. on December 1.