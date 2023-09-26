Christine Nooter, 76, Little Falls

March 1, 1947 - September 21, 2023

Christine Lee Nooter, passed away on September 21, 2023, at the age of 76, surrounded by her loved ones at her residence in Little Falls, MN. She was born on March 1, 1947, in Duluth, MN, to the late Eugene and Dorothy (Wilkinson) Perala.

Christine had a humble and accomplished life. After graduating from Duluth High School, she pursued her education at Mesabi Community College in Virginia, MN. Later, she married Lucas Nooter, and they were blessed with two children, Michelle and Martin.

Throughout her life, Christine held a variety of jobs, forging her own path as she became one of the first females to work in the Iron Ore Mines during the 1980s. She was a trailblazer, breaking barriers and proving that women are capable of anything they set their minds to. An independent spirit with a passion for life, Christine loved shopping, playing bingo, and occasionally trying her luck at the casino. She found joy in these simple pleasures, cherishing the moments spent with her family and friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Michelle (Roger) Maleski and Martin (Angela) Nooter, as well as her 10 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. She held a special place in her heart for her beloved kitty, Rosie, who provided her with comfort and companionship.

Christine was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Harry Webber, Arnold (Jill) Webber, and Warren Webber. Their memories and the legacy they left behind will forever be cherished.

As per Christine's wishes, there will be no formal funeral services held. Instead, a private cremation ceremony will take place on September 23, 2023, at 1111 - 25th Ave South, Saint Cloud, MN 56301.

The loss of Christine Nooter leaves a void in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Her warm smile, caring nature, and zest for life will be deeply missed. May her soul find eternal peace, and may her loved ones find solace in the beautiful memories they shared.

Please join us in extending our condolences, support, and love to the Nooter family during this difficult time.