Christine M. Heath, 64, Hopkins

May 28, 1953 - January 7, 2018

Christine Marie Heath, age 64, Hopkins, MN, died Sunday, January 7, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, January 12, 2018 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Christine was born May 28, 1953 in St. Paul, MN to William and Beverly (Shields) Moulder. She enjoyed cooking, baking, shopping, cross stitching, arts and crafts, watching movies, listening to music and growing plants. Christine especially loved spending time with her family.

Survivors include sons, Richard (Shara) Heath of Maple Lake, MN; John Heath of Belle Plain, MN; daughter, Heather (Bob) Gonser of St. Paul, MN; brothers, John (Linda) Moulder of Bloomington, MN; Kevin (Kay) Moulder of Jeffers, MN; Michael (Janine) Smith of Mounds View, MN; and Richard Smith of Monticello, MN; and 13 grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, John Allen Mimbach.