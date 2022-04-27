Chipotle and Starbucks Coming to Sartell

A Chipotle and Starbucks are coming to Sartell. Sartell Mayor Ryan Fitzthum confirmed the news with me on WJON this morning. Those two franchises will be locating in the River Crossing development along Highway 15 and country road 1 in Sartell. Fitzthum says there is room for at least 2 more businesses to locate in that development as well. Mister Carwash has already been announced as a business locating in the River Crossing development. More on that here.

Fizthum expects the announcement of these new businesses to spur additional commercial development in the area along highway 15 on both the east and west sides. Fitzthum says he and the current and past city council and staff have been excited about the potential commercial development of this area for quite some time. He says this will help diversify their tax base and take more of that tax burden off their single family residents.

There are 2 Chipotle Mexican restaurants in St. Cloud and 3 Starbucks with a 4th expected to be built in the old Perkins Restaurant location in downtown St. Cloud.

Fitzthum says they continue to see a growth in single family homes this spring. He says their staff is still busy with the more than 1,000 remodeling permits pulled because of the hail storm in Sartell last year. Fitzthum says the areas of Sartell seeing the largest growth include near the new high school and on the south side of town.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Mayor Fizthum it is available below.