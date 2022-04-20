Child Hurt in ATV Crash in Rockville

ROCKVILLE -- A child was hurt in an ATV crash in Rockville Monday.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of 125th Avenue and Sauk River Road.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the driver was heading south on 125th Avenue, when they failed to navigate a turn and left the roadway.

The child was thrown from the machine, which rolled several times.

Authorities say the child was complaining of shoulder pain. They were taken to St. Cloud hospital for their injuries.