Chiefs & 49ers Headed to Miami for Super Bowl LIV

The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers are headed to Miami for a February 2nd match-up in Super Bowl LIV.

In the AFC Championship game, the Chiefs came back from a 10-0 deficit to top the Tennessee Titans 35-24 at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The NFC Championship game saw the 49ers take a 27-0 lead into halftime en route to a 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers at Levi's Stadium in San Francisco.

Super Bowl 54 is set for Sunday, February 2nd at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium, with a 5:30 PM CT kickoff on FOX.

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez will perform during the halftime show.