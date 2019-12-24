Chief Public Defender In Minneapolis Suspended Over Review

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The chief public defender in Minnesota's most populous county has been suspended indefinitely while a state board investigates issues that have not been publicly explained.

Hennepin County defense attorney Mary Moriarty says she received the news Monday in an email from the state chief public defender.

A spokesman for the state Board of Public Defense said in a statement that Moriarty will be on paid leave "pending a review of issues that have been brought to the attention" of board members.

Moriarty calls it a "complete surprise," although she was summoned before a committee Wednesday and questioned about various complaints.