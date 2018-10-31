Check the Crime Stats for Your Town, Neighborhood

UNDATED -- When it comes to crime in the St. Cloud metro area, how do we stack up compared to the rest of the country? According to a new interactive map, for the most part, we're doing pretty well.

ADT put the map together which allows you to check the overall crime stats for your neighborhood, as well as nine different categories including assaults, burglaries, and robberies.

The interactive map lists the crime rate for the 56304 zip code below the national average in each of the nine categories.

Crime is slightly above the national average in the 56303 zip code.