Check Out Sartell’s Winter Market This November

With talk of product shortages this holiday shopping season, you might want to consider keeping your dollars local. Some of the best gifts are handcrafted and locally made with love! If you're wondering where you can find such fun things, look no further.

Sartell is hosting their Winter Market on Saturday, November 6 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. inside of the Sartell Community Center.

According to the farmers market's official Facebook event page, the indoor market will feature many different items ranging from locally grown food and homemade baked goods to crafts and art.

Find things like jams and jellies, honey, eggs, canned goods, caramel corn, and other goodies! They'll also feature jewelry, crafts, and more.

Just because the leaves are falling and the temperature is dropping in central Minnesota doesn't mean you can't still enjoy a great farmers market! Many unique treasures are awaiting you this holiday season.

If you'd like to be part of the event, they're still accepting vendors. You're asked to contact Veronica Shu Aibu at 682,800-3258 for more details. You can also contact the Sartell Community Center's front office.

The Sartell Community Center is located at 850 19th Street South, near Pine Cone Marketplace just off of Pine Cone Road Sartell.

