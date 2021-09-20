To celebrate all things fall, the Stearns History Museum is hosting 'Historic Harvest Fest' this Saturday, Sept. 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It's a fall celebration with an educational component. You'll be able to try vintage carnival games, create fall crafts and learn about canning and preservation. The museum will even have a scarecrow photo booth on-hand and other fall related activities.

According to the news release, the event "highlights the magic of the harvest season through the lens of history."

Historic Harvest Fest is family friendly and open to the public. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids. If you're a member of the museum you'll get free event access. Tickets are available through the Stearns History Museum website. You can also buy them on-site the day of the event.

If you're interested in signing up to be a member of the museum you can find that information on their website.

In addition to free access to this event, members also receive four issues of their members-only magazine, free admission to exhibits and breakfast club events, access to on-site and online research resources, discounted rates for special programs, 10 percent off at the museum gift shop and more.

If you've got questions, you can reach out to the museum program curator Caitlin Carlson at ccarlson@stearns-museum.org.

The Stearns History Museum is located at 235 33rd Avenue South in St. Cloud.

