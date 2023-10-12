Charles Fay Brigham III, 76, Sartell

September 22, 1947 - October 3, 2023

Charles Fay Brigham III was educated in the St. Cloud Public School system. Following this, Charlie joined the United States Army for three years, obtaining the rank of Sergeant during the Vietnam War.

He returned home and expressed a desire to obtain his aviation rating. Charlie graduated from the Spartan School of Aeronautics, Tulsa, OK. Upon graduation Charlie successfully acquired his Airframe AND Powerplant rating. He was then contacted by a friend that inquired as to his interest of obtaining employment out of the country. He applied for employment and was accepted (with very little information). He was then flown from Tulsa, OK to Washington, D.C. where he was issued a passport. A few days later he was on his way to Thailand and stationed to Udorn. He discovered he was employed by Air America. Later it was revealed, this to be a subsidy of the CIA; their private airline.

Charlie remained in Udorn for five years until the mission was terminated. The group was then transferred to Iran; under the name of Bell Helicopter, which was a continuation of the above. Charlie remained in Isfahan, Iran for three years and fore-saw the fall of the Iranian government. He returned home before the fall of the Shah, which was fortunate.

In 1977, he applied and was accepted at the Stearns County Sheriffs Department in their Patrol Division. Charlie retired in 1999 with the position of Captain.

Charlie had a palpable loyalty to his country and the community in which he was raised and lived. Charlie had his own form of integrity; custom made to suit him. By definition, his integrity was higher than anything defined in written form. He was well-liked, loved and respected. He understood many things about life that most of us have no exposure to or concept of.\





Please join us for a Memorial Service honoring Charlie’s life,

Saturday, October 21, 2023

The Waters Church

1227 Pine Cone Road North

Sartell, MN 56377

Visitation 10 am - Noon

Service at Noon