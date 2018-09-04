SE Minnesota man Charged in Fatal Hit-and-Run Buggy Crash

LANESBORO (AP) -- A 24-year-old man is charged with criminal vehicular homicide in a hit-and-run crash with an Amish buggy in southeastern Minnesota that killed one man and injured two others.

Connor Keene of Canton was charged Tuesday with four felony counts, including causing a traffic death while under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Authorities identified the man who died as 21-year-old William Stutzman, of rural Harmony. Two of Stutzman's brothers, ages 17 and 19, were hurt when the driver hit the buggy on a road in Fillmore County Friday.

Authorities say Keene abandoned his car and was found in a nearby hayfield. According to the complaint, a breath sample indicated Keene's blood-alcohol content was 0.184 percent, more than twice Minnesota's legal limit of 0.08 percent.

Keene's attorney, Zach Bauer, declined comment.