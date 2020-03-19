Charges: Man Shot By Police In Brooklyn Park Fired First

BROOKLYN PARK (AP) -- Prosecutors say the man shot and wounded by police outside a Brooklyn Park Walmart this week fired first at officers.

Thirty-two-year-old James Klein, of Chaska, has been charged in Hennepin County with assault on a police officer and a felony weapons count in connection with the gunfire Monday in the northern Twin Cities suburb.

Klein is hospitalized with gunshot wounds to a leg and a hand.

No officers were wounded.

police say they recovered Klein's handgun and an ammo belt with numerous rounds of ammunition.