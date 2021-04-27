Central MN’s 2021 Farmers Market Guide

Great news if you love buying fresh local produce and products--it's about to be farmers market season again in central Minnesota. If you're looking for a market near you, look no further. We've got your ultimate guide to local farmers markets in the area.

Albany Local Farmers Market: It's Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. starting on June 17 and going through October in the City of Albany parking lot.

Cold Spring Farmers Market: They're open every Wednesday in May starting on the 12th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. on the corner of 3rd Street South and Chapel Street.

Rice Area Farmers Market: It's returning on June 22nd from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. along Main Street and Division in Rice.

Sartell Farmers Market: The Sartell market kicks off mid-May. It runs every Monday in the summer until October in the Bernick's Arena parking lot. Typically, it goes from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. (this year's official date and hours have not been posted yet).

Sauk Rapids Farmers' Market: The first market of the season kicks off Thursday, May 20 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Sauk Rapids Coborn's parking lot.

St. Cloud Farmers Market: They get underway every Saturday in May and October. They're in the Lady SLipper Parking lot (between the old Perkins downtown and Fitzharris). The event goes from 8 a.m. until noon.

St. Cloud-Waite Park Harvest Market: (previously held in Cashwise Foods parking lot in Waite Park) They're in the parking lot of the Backwards Bread Company. It starts on Saturday, May 1 and will be held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

St. Joseph Farmers Market: Every Friday throughout the summer months starting May 7th from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. They're at Resurrection Lutheran Church in St. Joseph.

Stillwater Flea Market: Once a month staring in May and running through September the Stillwater Flea and Crafter Market will be at the Washington County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. (May 22-23, June 26-27, July 24-25, August 28-29 and September 25-26)

Is there a farmer's market that you know about that's not on this list? If so, let us know, email: ashli@mix949.com.

