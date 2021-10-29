It's hard to believe that it's almost that time of year again when snow will be flying and the plows will be working overtime. If you're new to driving or new to the area, here are some things you need to know before November 1, when local winter parking restrictions go into effect.

According to The City of St. Cloud's website, between 1 a.m. and 7 p.m. on odd days, you should park on the even side of the street. During that same timeframe on even days, you should park on the odd side of the street.

If you're not sure how to tell what side of the street is even or odd, look at the house numbers. Even-numbered homes are on the even side of the street and vice versa.

There are certain streets that have a seasonal ban on parking on the street, like the St. Cloud State University neighborhood. There's no street parking from 1 a.m. to 7 a.m. Signs are posted on the streets with special bans. You can also get the full list on the City of St. Cloud's website.

If all of this is a little confusing for you, don't worry...here's how to make it easy. Odd days are even side parking and even days are odd side parking. If a snow emergency is declared and you violate the city ordinance you could face the possibility of being towed and getting a ticket. If you've got questions you can contact Parking Violations at (320) 255-7209. The winter parking rules will remain in effect from November 1, 2021, through April 1, 2022.

