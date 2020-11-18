Central MN Restaurants Offering ‘Thanksgiving To Go’ Meals

Thanksgiving this year may look a little different. If you're feeling the pressure of cooking your own Thanksgiving meal...maybe just don't. Let some of central Minnesota's finest restaurants take care of it all for you. All you need to do is pickup your order, re-heat, eat and then repeat (the eat part). Check out the local restaurants offering up Thanksgiving meals to-go.

Blue Line Sports Bar & Grill: They're serving up a special Thanksgiving menu to go including; oven baked ham, roasted turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, traditional stuffing, buttery corn, pumpkin bars and dinner rolls. A family dinner for two costs $27 and a family of 4 will cost $49. You must pre-order by Sunday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. by calling 320-253-7825 (Sartell location), or 320-281-3911 (St. Cloud location).

Gobble up a delicious Thanksgiving Dinner from Blue Line! Our take-out menu will be available on November 26th from 11am-2pm. Pre-order by calling either location or emailing scott@bluelinebar.com Posted by Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill on Monday, November 16, 2020

Coyote Moon Grille: They're offering a fully cooked meal ready for your gathering. It comes with re-heating instructions. For $99 plus tax you'll get; a sliced turkey roast and gravy, honey baked ham, mashed potatoes, homemade stuffing, 1 pecan pie from the Dutchmaid bakery and dinner rolls. It'll serve up to 4 people. You'll need to pick up your order either Tuesday, Nov. 24 or Wednesday, Nov. 25. All orders need to be made no later than Wednesday, Nov. 18 by calling 320-257-6500.

Crooked Pint: They're serving up a heat and eat fully cooked Thanksgiving meal ready for pickup. The meal includes; roasted turkey, herb stuffing, turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean almondine, baked mac n cheese, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and butter. The meal costs $79.99 and will serve 4-6 people. You must place your order ahead of time by November 21 at 5 p.m. You will be able to pickup your meal on Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m .to 4 p.m.

We will begin taking orders starting today for our take out Thanksgiving dinner! Each meal serves 4-6 people and can be... Posted by Crooked Pint - Waite Park, MN on Friday, November 6, 2020

Granite City Food &Brewery: They'll be serving up a 3-course Thanksgiving feast available for pickup! It comes with a crispy apple salad, dinner rolls, honey herb butter, sliced turkey breast, stuffing, gravy, cranberry chutney, garlic-mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, mac & cheese, creamed corn and house-made pumpkin pie.

Let us cook the turkey this year! Our 3-Course Thanksgiving Feast is available for both dine-in and curbside pickup. Posted by Granite City Food & Brewery on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Green Mill: They're serving up a fully cooked Thanksgiving feast that includes sliced roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, herb stuffing, fresh bread with herb butter, cranberry sauce, green bean almondine, baked mac n cheese and more. Your order needs to be placed by Saturday, Nov. 21 at 5 p.m. You can start picking up your feast on Wednesday, Nov. 25 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. The meal is $79.99 plus tax and serves four to six people.

Fisher's Club in Avon: They're offering a take home, heat and eat meal deal. You'll get sliced turkey, gravy, baby red mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, garlic bacon green beans, homemade dressing, cinnamoney honey butter mashed sweet potatoes, assorted dinner rolls and individual pumpkin cheesecake. You can order a serving for 2 for $30, a serving for 4 for $60, a serving for 6 for $90 or a serving of up for up to 8 for $120. You must pre-order by Monday, Nov. 23 by 4 p.m. You can call Fisher's Club at 320-356-7372. Pickup is Wednesday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

6 Days left to order your Thanksgiving Take Home, Heat, & Eat meal for 2, 4, 6, or 8 this holiday season! Interested... Posted by Fisher's Club on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 Searles On Fifth Ave: Their Thanksgiving feast includes; seasoned tender turkey breast, thick sliced ham, mashed garlic potatoes, gravy, seasoned dressing, roasted sweet potatoes, green bean casserole, sweet butter corn, rolls and a side salad. You can add pumpkin pie for an additional $15. A meal for up to 4 adults costs $90. You can order an individual meal for $25. You must order your dinner by noon on Friday, Nov. 20. Send your orders via email to hello@searlesonfifthave.com with "THANKSGIVING" in the subject line. Indicate if you'd like a family or individual order. Pickup is Wednesday, Nov. 25 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving made simple.

Or Grandma's cranberry dish... Posted by Searles on Fifth Ave on Friday, November 13, 2020

Lunds & Byerly’s: typically they serve up a special Thanksgiving meal to go. But, if you're looking to change it up, you can order their curbside deli dinner to go for your family. You need to make sure you place your order by 4 p.m. for pickup between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Their menu ranges from baked chicken, to rotisserie chicken and more. You can choose up to two sides for $28.99.