Central MN Junior College Baseball Update

MINNESOTA COLLEGE ATHLETIC CONFERENCE ROUND UP

CENTRAL DIVISION TECH/COMMUNITY COLLEGES

This roundup will including two former coaches for the St. Cloud Tech/Community College Cyclones, Jason Fischer of the Alexandria Legends and Tyler Hebrink of Ridgewater Warriors. I am going to give some brief game recaps for all the six schools, in particular when they are playing each other.

ALEXANDRIA T. C. COLLEGE LEGENDS 10 ITASCA VIKINGS 0

The Legends defeated the Vikings, backed by nine hits, including a triple and a double. This gave their starting pitcher Lucas Burgum great support, he threw five innings to earn the win, he gave up two walks and he recorded ten strikeouts.

The Legends offense was led by freshman Jacob Merrill, he went 1-for-2 with a triple for two RBIs and he scored a run. Freshman Levi Lampert went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Carter Lang went 2-for-4, he scored a run and he had a stolen base. Jaden Drill went 1-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Mason Conrad went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Will Plowman went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Felix Porras earned a walk and he scored a run. Torin Olson and Chuck Hackett both scored a run and Brady Goebel earned a pair of walks and he scored a run.

The Vikings starting pitcher and pitcher of record was Avery Listman, he threw three innings and Thor Dunham threw two innings in relief, Jake Eltisle earned a pair of walks for the Vikings.

ALEXANDRIA T. C. COLLEGE LEGENDS 8 ITASCA VIKINGS 3

The Legends defeated the Vikings, backed by good defense and timely hitting. Their starting pitcher Brock Deputo threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Parker Jendro a freshman from Alexandria Area High School threw one inning, he retired the three batters he faced. Logan Bullock closed it out with two innings of relief, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Legends offense was Jacob Merrill from Sartell-St. Stephen High School, he went

1-for-2 with a double for two RBIs, he scored a run and he earned a walk. Chuck Hackett from Foley High School had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and he scored a run. Levi Lampert from Upsala High School went 2-for-3, he earned two walks and he scored three runs. Carter Lang was credited for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Norby Hunter went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Jaden Drill earned three walks and he was credited for a RBI, Noah Lower earned a walk and he scored a run and Calen O’Connell from Sartell-St. Stephen High School earned a walk.

The Vikings starting pitcher was Logan Jackson, he worked 2 2/3 innings and Jayden Hoffman threw 4 1/3 innings. Kodi Miller went 2-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored two runs and Kole Paulson went 2-for-3 for a RBI.

ALEXANDRIA T. C. COLLEGE LEGENDS 10 OWENS C COLLEGE EXPRESS 6

The Legends defeated the Express in ten innings, backed by twelve hits, in support of their pitching staff. Lefty Jalen Vorpahl, a freshman started on the mound for the legends. He threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up just three hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty Caden Sand, a freshman from Albany High School threw 3 innings in relief, he gave up two hits, two runs and he recorded a strikeout. Righty Chuck Hackett, a freshman from Foley High School threw 1 2/3 innings in relief to earned the win, he issued a pair of walks and he recorded a strikeout.

The Legends offense was led by Carter Lang, he went 3-for-6 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Felix Porras from Orlando, Florida went 2-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Freshman Jacob Merrill from Sartell-St. Stephen High School went 2-for-5. Freshman Brady Goebel from Albany High School went 1-for-5, he scored a run and he earned a walk. Freshman Chuck Hackett earned three walks, scored a run and he was credited for a RBI. Noah Lower went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Will Plowman from Wasilla, Arkansas earned a walk, he scored a run and he was credited for a RBI. Lucas Bergman from Manson, North Dakota earned two walks and he scored two runs.

The Express starting pitcher Jack Sell, threw the entire game of ten innings, he took the loss. Kyle Mayberry led their offense, he went 2-for-5 with a home run for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Dakota Edwards went 1-for-4 with a home run and he earned a walk. Ethan Euler went 1-for-4 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run. Cullen McFarlend went 1-for-4 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run.

MID MICHIGAN CC LAKERS 3 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 2

The Lakers defeated the Warriors, backed by five timely hits and a complete game pitching performance by Alex Dudley for the Lakers. The Lakers were led on offense by Andrew Charters, he went 1-for-4 for a RBI, Keegan Merenuk went 1-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run and Beau Falkenhagen went 1-for-2 for a RBI.

The starting pitcher for the Warriors was a righty Jack Howard from Renville County West threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded seven strikeouts. Righty Zeke Walton from BOLD High School gave up one hit in relief.

The Warriors offense was led by Tyler Flis, sophomore from Robinsdale Armstrong High School, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt. Josh Robb a sophomore from St. Peter High School went 2-for-2 with a double and Carter Thelen a sophomore from Rocori High School scored a run. Matt Beacon a sophomore from Blooming Grove, Texas went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Sam Etterman a freshman from Willmar High School went 1-for-4 and Bennett Knapper a sophomore from Yellow Medicine High School went 1-for-3.

RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 12 MID MICHIGAN CC LAKERS 2

The Warriors put some hits together, played solid defense and got a good pitching performance to defeat the Lakers in five innings. Righty Josh Robb a sophomore from St. Peter High School. He threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Warriors were led on offense by Nolan Spence a sophomore from Zimmerman High School, he went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and he scored three runs. Warriors Second Baseman Bennett Knapper went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a pair of walks and he scored a run. Left Fielder Carter Thelen from Rocori High School went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Shortstop Nikson Knapper went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk. Freshman Caden Lang from Glencoe High School went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Center Fielder Matt Beacom went 1-for-4 and he scored a run. Third baseman Sam Etterman earned a pair of walks and he scored two runs. DH Tyler Flis earned a walk and he scored a run and right fielder Zeke Walton scored a run and he was credited for two RBIs. Freshman Infielder Hank Bulson from St. Cloud Tech scored a pair of runs.

The Lakers starting pitcher was pitcher of record, Tim Polidar threw 3 2/3 innings, Garrett Hutchins and Daniel Howell both threw in relief. They were led on offense by Brennon Hallman, he went 1-for-2 for a RBI and Donovan Borg went 1-for-3.

OWENS CC EXPRESS 5 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 4

The Express defeated the Warriors, there wasn’t any stats on the Express for this game. The Express didn’t have their pitching stats posted either. The Warriors starting pitcher was righty Reece Schwirtz a sophomore from Glencoe-Silver Lake High School. He threw 6 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks, and he recorded seven strikeouts. Nolan Spence the Warriors first baseman went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Bennett Knapper, Warriors second baseman went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he had a stolen base. Tyler Flis the Warriors catcher went 2-for-4 and Centerfielder Sam Etterman earned a walk and he scored two runs. DH Josh Robb was credited for a RBI and he earned a pair of walk. Leftfielder Caden Lang was credited for a RBI and outfielder Carter Thelen scored a run.

OWENS CC EXPRESS 10 RIDGEWATER WARRIORS 8

The Warriors were defeated by the Express in a big of a slugfest, Lefty Ty Schulte a sophomore from Yellow Medicine East High School started on the mound. He threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, seven runs, three walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Righty Tanner Olson from St. James High School threw 1 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up five hits, three runs and he recorded one strikeout. Righty Zeke Walton from BOLD High School threw the final inning in relief, he issued one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Warriors offense was led by Zeke Walton, he went 2-for-3 with a double for three RBIs. Nikson Knapper went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Carter Thelen went 1-for-4 for two RBIs and Matt Beacom went 1-for-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Bennett Knapper went 2-for-4 and he scored two runs and Sam Etterman went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Josh Robb went 2-for-4 an he scored two runs, Nolan Spencer earned a walk and Caden Lang earned a walk and he had a sacrifice bunt.