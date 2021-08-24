Central MN Apple Orchards Near You

Central Minnesota shines in the fall! We're lucky enough to have so many apple orchards in our own backyard. And, the good news is, many of them are starting to open up for the season. So, get ready for fall y'all. If you've been hoping to take a trip out to an orchard this fall, check out our list of local orchards below! Your homemade apple pie will never taste better!

Collegeville Orchards in St. Joseph

You can find them at 15517 Fruit Farm Road. Their opening date is set for Friday, August 27. They'll be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. 7 days per week.

Hidden Cove Orchard in Cold Spring

You can find them at 27524 Hidden Cove Road. Their opening date is set for Thursday, September 3. They're typically open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

Fair Haven Farm in Fairhaven

They're located at 13835 51st Avenue. They're open for the season and sell several varieties of apples including the First Kiss variety, the newest release from the University of Minnesota. They're open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Woods' Edge Apples in Buffalo

They're located at 1901 50th Street Northeast. They're open for the season on Thursday, August 26. They're open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Apple Jack Orchards in Delano

They're located at 4875 37th Street Southeast. They're open for the season now through November 23rd. They're both an orchard and a bakery best known for their apple cinnamon donuts. The orchard is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Do you know of an apple orchard in central Minnesota that's not on our list? Let us know and we'll make sure to add it. Email ashli@mix949.com.