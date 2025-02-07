Central MN Anglers Finding a Shortage of This

Ice anglers in Minnesota are finding it difficult to find minnows this winter. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says there is a lack of minnows available recently due to the popularity of ice fishing this season. Schmitt explains sucker and shiner minnows can be hard to find. Minnesota and Maine are the only 2 states that don't allow the importation of minnows due to disease and threat of invasive species. Schmitt says the State has talked about allowing more trapping of minnows on some lakes where zebras mussels were detected. He says there is also a movement to remove the restriction on deportation of minnows.

The clock is ticking on time to fish walleye, northern pike and bass in the state this winter. Schmitt says we have 3 weekends left with the last day to fish those species on Sunday February 23. Ice conditions continue to be good in the area with some isolated cases of cracks and ice heaves. Schmitt says the majority of those cases have happened in northern Minnesota. He doesn't expect the snow expected this weekend to be too much of a negative on ice fishing.

Schmitt says if you cannot find minnows, plastics and spoons for walleyes and panfish can be very effective in the winter. He says fat heads and rainbow minnows are still options for anglers too. Schmitt indicated he's heard guys have success using hot dogs when baiting for northern pike. He says crappies are providing the most consistent bite followed by blue gills. Schmitt suggests looking in basins and weeds. He says perch have become a popular fish to catch on Mille Lacs recently with 12 to 14 inch jumbo perch being caught.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, it is available below.