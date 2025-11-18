UNDATED (WJON News) -- Over the next few days, fire danger is predicted to increase, particularly in the central third of the state.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has responded to over 20 fires in the last week.

As fall continues, dry vegetation and falling leaves increase, which are fuel a wildfire needs.

The DNR reminds you to check burn piles and ash removed from wood stoves or heaters for lingering heat. Burn piles and smoldering ash can stay warm for a long time. If you find heat, drown with water, stir, and repeat until it's out cold.