Central Minnesota Legion Baseball Scores And Recaps

Here is a look at some of the action from Legion baseball around Central Minnesota.

SAUK RAPIDS POST 254 10 ST. AUGUSTA POST 621 0

(Thursday June 15th)

The starting pitcher for Post 254 was Cullen Posch, to earn the win. He threw three innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded six strikeouts. Ethan Swanson threw two innings in relief to close it out. He gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Sauk Rapids legion was led on offense by Keegan Patterson, he went 2-for-2 with a double for two RBIs and he scored three runs. Kade Gibbons went 2-for-3 for two RBIs and he had a stolen base. Ben Rothstein went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Shea Koster went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Luke Pakkala went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he scored a pair of runs. Ethan Martin went 1-for-2, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs, Ethan Mader went 1-for-2 and he scored a run. Logan Bauer went 1-for-1, he had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run and Jeff Solarz earned a walk.

The starting pitcher for Post 621 was Reid, he threw four innings, he gave up ten hits, nine runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Mason threw 2/3 of an inning in relief, he gave up one hit, one run, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. Their offense was led by Mason and Reid both went 1-for-2 and Coda and Peyton both earned a walk.

COLD SPRING POST 455 7 ST. CLOUD 76ers Post 6

(Thursday June 15th)

The Cold Spring Post 455 defeated their rivals the St. Cloud 76ers, backed by thirteen hits, including a triple and a double. Their starting pitcher was Evan Acheson, he threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up four hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Hunter Fuchs threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up two hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Cole Fuchs threw one inning in relief, he recorded two strikeouts.

The Cold Spring offense was led by Jack Spanier, he went 3-for-4 for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Cole Fuchs went 2-for-4 with a triple for three RBIs and he scored a run. Brady Schafer went 2-for-4 for a RBI and Luke VanErp went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Brady Weber went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a pair of bases. Kaden Rausch went 1-for-4, Thad Lieser went 1-for-1, John Kinzer earned a walk and he was hit by a pitch, Logan Bauer earned a walk and Beck Loesch was hit by a pitch.

The 76ers starting pitcher Drew Lieser threw six innings, he gave up thirteen hits , seven runs, three walks and he recorded three strikeouts. The 76ers offense was led by Jackson Sheets, he went 1-for-1 for a RBI and he scored a run. Max Kiffmeyer went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he scored a run. Kadyn Mock went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Parker Schultz scored a run. Drew Lieser went 1-for-1, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Ethen Lindholm went 1-for-3.

COLD SPRING POST 455 5 FOREST LAKE POST 225 3

(Saturday June 17th)

The Cold Spring Post 455 defeated Forest Lake Post 225, backed by ten hits, including a double and a triple. Brady Weber started on the mound, he threw one inning, he gave up two hits and one run. Beck Loesch threw 5 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by Luke VanErp, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and Brady Schafer went 1-for-1 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Cole Fuchs went 2-for-3 for a RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Evan Acheson went 2-for-4 and he scored a run and Beck Loesch had a sacrifice fly for a RBI. Kaden Rausch and John Kinzer both went 1-for-2 and Jordan Theisen went 1-for-2 and he scored a run, Jack Spanier earned a walk and he had a stolen base and Logan Bauer was hit by a pitch.

The Forest Lake Post 225 had no pitching stats available, their offense was led by Jake Johnson, he went 2-for-3 with a triple and he scored a run and Tyler Schnabel earned a walk. Logan Mueller went 1-for-3 and Owen Waldoch was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base. Marcos Gallegos went 1-for-2, he had a walk and he scored a run. Jacob Tobritzhafer went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and he was hit by a pitch and Noah Barsh scored a run.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76 13 WAYZATA POST 118 3

(Sunday June 18th)

The St. Cloud Chutes defeated Wayzata Post 118, backed by twelve hits, they were aided by eight walks. They had a good pitcher performance by Ben Brown, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, one run, five walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Chutes offense was led by Trevor Fleege, he went 3-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Cade Simones went 3-for-4 for three RBIs and Jon Brew went 1-for-4. Tommy Gohman went 1-for-3 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Cooper Kosiba went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned two walks, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Quentin Dukowitz went 1-for-1 for a RBI and Alex Schroeder went 1-for-3 and he scored a run. Ben Brown went 2-for-2, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jackson Phillipp earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Jack Hamak earned a walk, had a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Wayzata Post 118 starting pitcher was Mile Margraft, he threw five innings, he gave up nine hits, five runs, six walks and he recorded one strikeout. O. Wine off threw one inning in relief, he gave up four hits, four runs, two walks and he recorded a strikeout.

Their offense was led by A. Vela, he went 2-for-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and G. Silvia Gonzalez went 1-for-3. E. Puchner went 1-for-2, he earned a walk, had a pair of stolen bases and he scored a run. Josh Middleton, Z. Helfman and J. Mortenson all earned a walk.

ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST 76 9 ST. LOUIS PARK POST 282 1

(Saturday June 17th)

The Chutes defeated the St. Louis Park Post 282, backed by thirteen hits and they played very good defense. The starting pitcher Cade Simones threw three innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Jack Hamak threw two innings in relief to close it out, he issued one walk.

The Chutes offense was led by Jon Brew, he went 3-for-3 for four RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Cooper Kosiba went 2-for-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs and Trevor Fleege went 2-for-4. Tommy Gohman went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Cade Simones went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Ben Brown went 1-for-2 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Jack Hamak scored a run. Alex Schroeder went 1-for-2 for a RBI, he earned a walk and he scored two runs and Quentin Dukowitz earned a walk and he was credited for a RBI.

The St. Louis Park Post 282 starting pitcher was Hansen, he threw two innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, one walk and he recorded two strikeouts. Esposito threw one inning, he gave up two hits, six runs and three walks. Noy threw two innings, he gave up one hit.

Their offense was led by Karssen, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for two RBIs and Harren went 1-for-2 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Emphey went 1-for-2 with a stolen base and Hanson went 1-for-1. Alstead earned two walks and he had a stolen base, Leach earned a walk and he scored a run, McCarty earned a walk and he scored a run.